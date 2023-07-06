Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'The whole situation is sad'

Here's how Kim Kardashian reacted to Kanye West's antisemitism scandal. (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

Kanye West's antisemitism scandal was finally addressed on The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian had a break down over her ex-husband as she sobbed to sister Khloé Kardashian how she "just can't get it together."

"I literally haven't changed my outfit in two days," the 42-year-old cried as she was unusually late to a meeting. Kim added that the Kanye she sees now is "so different from the person that I married."

"What you've been dealing with is not OK," Khloé told her sister.

"I feel so bad for him. I don't even think he feels bad for himself. I don't even know if he knows how," Kim said.

"Have you spoken to him?" Khloé asked.

"No," Kim replied. "It's like, should I reach out?" The Skims co-founder, who split from the musician in 2021, said he'd "probably go off on me."

The rapper made headlines last fall for multiple controversies. He received criticism in October for promoting "White Lives Matter" gear at his Yeezy fashion show. As he defended the stunt, he made various antisemitic remarks. Kim stayed quiet for weeks, but on Oct. 24, she shared this message on social media: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people." One day later, the Grammy winner was officially dropped by Adidas which cost him his status as a billionaire.

Kim admitted to feeling "guilty" about the situation.

"I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today, and I'm like — is that my fault? Did that push them and I should have just kept quiet? But I'm vocal about everything else and like I never know what to do," Kim vented to Khloé.

Kim and Kanye were together for a decade and share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to emotionally manage it," Kim added in her confessional. "I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids."

Khloé assured her sister "it's not your fault."

"It's really not. He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would, like, double down all the time," Khloé explained.

Khloé also made it clear where she stands on the situation in her confessional: "None of us share these antisemitic views, we think it's gravely irresponsible. We're all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up."

"I think sometimes our silence speaks louder and what you did was not wrong," Khloé added to Kim. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."

"People make their own choices and their own decisions," Kim agreed.

Khloé commiserated with Kim's conflicted feelings as she had her own struggles with ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in the public eye.

"Kim, every single day I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day," Khloé explained. "Lamar's forever going to be remembered as a drug user."

Khloé continued, "These are Kanye's things, but that doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it. I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate."

Khloé went on to say that people have "wanted to cancel" the rapper for a while. "This is probably just the last thing, but this too shall pass."

Kim admitted the situation is "really f***ing hard."

"I don't wish that upon anybody. I'm never like a 'woe is me' sad kind of person, but there's times where I get overwhelmed," she stated in her confessional. "There's so much to think about. I'm so angry but I'm also so sad. Your instinct wants to be like 'Wow, like I can never talk to this person again.' But then you think of your babies and so I'm having a hard time figuring it out."

Later on in the episode, Kim is filmed spending time with her four kids amid the scandal who are unaware about the situation.

"It's just hard for me to figure out like — if they don't know anything, why wouldn't dad come over to dinner? Why isn't dad at my things? That kills me. It's the one thing that gives me anxiety. Then I'm embarrassed if people are going to say something at a game or a function, is it safe, is it dangerous?" Kim told the cameras. "I just don't know what to do. So, I've been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad. You know, it's just a lot."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.