Kim Kardashian Hosts Family's Annual Christmas Eve Bash for Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney & More Guests

Merry Khristmas!

Every year, Kris Jenner throws a lavish Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas home — but this year, daughter Kim Kardashian West took over hosting duties, finally unveiling her epic holiday decorations.

In addition to Kris, Kim and her husband Kanye West, also in attendance at the festivities were momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kardashian West said in a series of videos.

Sister Kourtney returned from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she hung out with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie during a family vacation with Kardashian and Disick’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Kim, 38, revealed earlier this month that this year’s bash would be at her house instead of her mom’s.

“This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We’re taking it over from my mom,” she told E! News at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop. “She’s still throwing it, but it’s at our house.”

The reasoning? “We have a little bit more space,” the mother of three explained.