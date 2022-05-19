Kim Kardashian on what her dad would have thought about her studying law: ‘You’re insane’

On The Kardashians, Wednesday, Kim Kardashian discussed her involvement in helping Julius Jones get his death sentence commuted. She also shared what her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, would have thought of her studying law.

“He would get a kick out of it,” Kardashian said. “He would be like, ‘You’re insane.’ He used to tell me, ‘You don’t wanna do this.’ He said to me, ‘You’re so vain. You are not going to want to be an attorney and you’ll have so many f***ing wrinkles because of the stress and you’ll stay up all night.” He’s like, “I know you. You don’t want this job.’”

Despite failing the baby bar on two separate occasions, Kim continued to study until she finally passed. Kim hopes becoming an attorney will help her campaign for prison reform. And she seemed pretty happy proving her dad wrong.