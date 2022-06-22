Kim Kardashian halts 'Tonight Show' interview to reprimand her kids: 'Guys, can you stop?'

Kim Kardashian stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim. However, during her interview, there were a couple of little audience members who were acting out.

The culprits were her two sons, Saint and Psalm West, who were sitting in the audience and making loud enough sounds that even Fallon was distracted.

"I'm hearing kids," Jimmy Fallon pointed out. That's when Kardashian whipped her head around and yelled to her sons, "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?" While the audience laughed and "aww-ed" at her two adorable sons watching their mother at work, Kardashian was not as entertained.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian was seen scolding her eldest son, Saint, for misbehaving during an Instagram Live, which, according to the video, was filmed either on her way to 30 Rock or after the show.

So it seems like the boys had been a little bored and restless all day following their mom around at work, even though it was their first time, according to Kardashian. However, while Saint was the one getting in trouble in the car, it was Psalm who had to be taken away after Kardashian halted her interview to scold him a second time.

"Guys, seriously. You got to... you got to go," Kardashian yelled over to her sons, before Psalm was whisked away.

