Kim Kardashian channels Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' Halloween costume

Bend and snap! Leave it to Kim Kardashian to debut a Halloween costume so iconic (and ironic) that Elle Woods wouldn’t dare “object.”

The aspiring lawyer, who lightened her hair for the holiday, shared her Legally Blonde-inspired costume on Instagram Thursday: a form-fitting pink mini-dress, rose-colored sunglasses, and the character’s signature furry pen. For effect, Kardashian also carried a purse with a dog inside, just like Woods’s pet Bruiser.

In other photos, Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon’s famous character by lounging on a pool float wearing a shiny bikini and absent-mindedly twirling her tendrils.

The 39-year-old gave it her all on Halloween, even refreshing the “Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay” in a second Instagram post. “As president of my sorority, I’m skilled at commanding the attention of the room and discussing very important issues,” Kardashian says in the video, quoting Witherspoon’s famous lines. “...I’m able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat...I feel comfortable using legal jargon in every-day life. I object!”

The costume is very appropriate for Kardashian. In April, she disclosed her new career path with Vogue. The reality star made the decision to study law after helping free Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years in prison for non-violent drug crimes. “I had to think long and hard about this,” Kardashian told the magazine, adding that after Johnson’s release she was inspired to evolve.

“...I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” Kardashian told Vogue. She is studying as a four-year apprentice at a San Fransisco law firm and plans to take the bar in 2022.

Kylie Jenner also caught the Halloween spirit with a number of classic looks — a Playboy bunny, Arielle from the Disney film The Little Mermaid, and Marilyn Monroe, for which she teased a cover look for V magazine.

