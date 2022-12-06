Kim Kardashian gets restraining order against man claiming to speak with her telepathically

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a man who has been trying to get in contact with her and claimed to speak with her telepathically, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Adrian Gidaya Roxas granted Kardashian, 42, the permanent five-year restraining order, ordering the man to stay at least 100 yards away from Kardashian and prohibiting him from contacting her directly or indirectly.

In the restraining order filed by Kardashian’s legal team, she said that the man has persistently attempted to contact her multiple times and believes “that I am communicating with him in some way.”

“(The man) claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically,” Kardashian said, according to the court documents, adding that the man “has also expressed increasing frustration that I have not responded to him.”

Kardashian noted that she has never met or spoken with the man but that he “attempted to access my residence on three separate occasions in August 2022.”

She also said that the man attempted to access her hotel during her recent trip to New York.

The reality TV star also said that she was worried that without a restraining order the man might attempt to gain access to her and he might “escalate to physical violence,” especially after he claimed to own a gun. Per the restraining order, the man cannot own, possess or buy any firearms and must surrender any he has to law enforcement.

This is Kardashian’s second legal case in recent weeks. On Nov. 29, Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West settled their divorce, almost two years after the Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com