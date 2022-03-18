Kim Kardashian Found Ex Kanye West's 24-Hour Instagram Suspension 'to Be Fair': Source

Kim Kardashian, who once told a judge that Kanye West's social media posts "caused emotional distress" for her, is not focused on her ex's 24-hour Instagram suspension.

Earlier this week, West, 44, was temporarily locked out of his Instagram account and wasn't able to post, comment or send messages for 24 hours, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported.

"Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though," a source tells PEOPLE of the mother of four, who was declared legally single on March 1.

"It's very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson]. Her kids are doing great," adds the source. "She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

RELATED: Kanye West Attends NBA Game with Son Saint, 6, After Alleging He Is Unable to See His Kids

The most recent instance of West's offensive social media activity was a racial slur left on Daily Show host Trevor Noah's Instagram page, according to TMZ.

West took aim at the comedian, 38, who recently commented at length on the Donda artist's split from Kardashian, and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In his remarks, which aired Tuesday night, Noah said "over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

Story continues

While he acknowledged that "when it started, it was, some would say 'romantic,' " Noah then brought up several more recent examples he described as troublesome, like West's music video for "Eazy" in which a claymation likeness of Davidson, 28, was buried alive.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022

The TV host added of the "escalating" situation, "There's an element of a woman saying to her ex, 'Hey, please leave me alone.' "

"It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit," Noah said. "I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," he shared. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships]."

The Grammy Awards host added, "What we're seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, previously told TMZ that West's recent posts violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, which resulted in the 24-hour ban.

The Meta spokesperson also told TMZ that the company is prepared to take additional steps if further violations occur in the future. PEOPLE reached out to Meta and is awaiting a response.

A representative for West had no comment.