Kim Kardashian Is Expanding Her Empire in This Lifestyle Space

Kim Kardashian is just getting started.

Make space, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow, because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has set her sights on the lifestyle market. The reality TV personality is expanding her empire to include... home décor.

According to docs, which were obtained by E! News, Kim recently trademarked KKW Home.

And although the 39-year-old star has yet to share the details herself, it appears she'll be dipping her feet in the industry with an array of household products.

Per the docs, fans can expect to shop "towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics" and so much more.

By the looks of what KKW Home entails, it's easy to see why Kim has decided to enter this space. Given that some of the household items would perfectly complement her other business ventures, like KKW Beauty and SKIMS, this seems like a natural next step.

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Kim recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her lingerie and shapewear line with a bang.

"To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we're giving thanks to our amazing community! I'm so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a [sic] some of the most beautiful women who inspire me," the fashion mogul wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has made Skims possible. It's been an incredible year and I'm so thankful for your support. Go to my Instagram Stories to see all of the billboards!!!"

For the campaign, Kim enlisted some of the biggest and brightest stars, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Rumer Willis and others.

"I love SKIMS because they make me feel confident and sexy," Addison shared on Instagram. Rumer added, "I love SKIMS because I don't have to choose between being comfortable and being sexy, with SKIMS I get both."

Along with SKIMS, Kim recently released a new collaboration for her KKW Beauty brand. The reality TV personality joined forces with her childhood BFF Allison Statter to create a collection of "glam essentials for the everyday busy woman."

It's only a matter of time before Kim gives her fans all the details surrounding her latest project. In the meantime, we'll be busy eyeing her latest goodies.