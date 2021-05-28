Kim Kardashian denies she and her kids got COVID from her pandemic birthday bash

Bravo

If you noticed something a bit different about Teresa Giudice at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion, your eyes weren't deceiving you. And we're not talking about that new relationship glow either (although, the mom has seemed extra radiant since she went public about her romance with Luis "Louie" Ruelas). During Part 2 of the reunion, Andy Cohen found himself distracted by Teresa's mouth. "Teresa, I'm looking at those lips... I feel like they're a little bigger than the last time I saw you," Andy pointed out. "Yeah, of course," Teresa replied, confirming that she got some work done on her pout. "But, of course, it's the lip gloss too. It's making them pop," she joked. "I like them. And so does Louie. He loves sucking on them." Teresa has never shied away from talking about her latest cosmetic enhancements. Last year, Teresa let us in on the collagen-stimulating treatment behind her non-surgical neck lift and facelift. In 2018, Teresa also admitted to adding "a little" bit of fillers to her lips. "I'm not gonna lie, I'll tell you," she told Andy in an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And who can forget about the time Teresa allowed cameras to document her breast augmentation in RHONJ Season 1?