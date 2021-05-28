Kim Kardashian denies she and her kids got COVID from her pandemic birthday bash
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kim Kardashian is denying that her controversial 40th birthday party led to her and her kids contracting COVID-19.
Kim Kardashian is denying that her controversial 40th birthday party led to her and her kids contracting COVID-19.
Got bored and did a deep dive, yw.
Now at 76 and 66 years old, Douglas and Turner are back on screen together in the third and final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” The Los Angeles-set “Kominsky Method” doesn’t place the pair in the same exotic locations as 1984’s “Romancing the Stone” or its sequel “Jewel of the Nile.” It was with that in mind that Douglas thought to invite Turner to join “The Kominsky Method” in its second season to play his character’s sharp-tongued ex-wife, who's introduced during a phone call.
Just a few days ago, Puerto Rican actress and Telemundo morning show host Adamari López celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by her closest family and friends.
* And * how long Blake Moynes gets to stay.
The actor had just undergone dental treatment before filming.
"Put some pants on around your grandma."
If you noticed something a bit different about Teresa Giudice at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion, your eyes weren't deceiving you. And we're not talking about that new relationship glow either (although, the mom has seemed extra radiant since she went public about her romance with Luis "Louie" Ruelas). During Part 2 of the reunion, Andy Cohen found himself distracted by Teresa's mouth. "Teresa, I'm looking at those lips... I feel like they're a little bigger than the last time I saw you," Andy pointed out. "Yeah, of course," Teresa replied, confirming that she got some work done on her pout. "But, of course, it's the lip gloss too. It's making them pop," she joked. "I like them. And so does Louie. He loves sucking on them." Full Episodes Catch Up on RHONJ Season 11 in the Free Bravo App! Teresa has never shied away from talking about her latest cosmetic enhancements. Last year, Teresa let us in on the collagen-stimulating treatment behind her non-surgical neck lift and facelift. In 2018, Teresa also admitted to adding “a little” bit of fillers to her lips. "I’m not gonna lie, I’ll tell you," she told Andy in an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And who can forget about the time Teresa allowed cameras to document her breast augmentation in RHONJ Season 1?
Snyder could have gone the Man of Steel route with casting.
Barbie and Ken hit the red carpet.
While appearing on Danny Pellegrino's podcast, the actress addressed the controversy surrounding her castmate that emerged in 2020.
While you might not expect the rugged mug and beefy bod of Sylvester Stallone to produce gorgeous daughters, the genetics of his model wife Jennifer Flavin are front and center in the faces of their three girls, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 22, and Scarlet, who just turned 19 on May 25. In honor of his youngest’s […]
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters may have different tastes when it comes to China sets in a hilarious preview. Plus, is Kourtney about to prank Kendall?
The "Late Show" host cracked a joke about certain rumors around the former president's eldest son.
She's embracing the hottest swimsuit trend.
It's not your typical hiking attire but the actress made it work.
In a recent Instagram exchange, Vivica Fox responded to 50 Cent‘s girlfriend after saying in an interview that the rapper was “the love of her life.” In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Vivica Fox opened up about her high-profile relationship with 50 Cent back in the day.
Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant, debuted a gorgeous floral Dolce & Gabbana gown for her second prom. Scroll to see the dress.
Major spoilers ahead!
And she paired her swimsuit with hiking boots.
"If this happens to you, get in your car, lock the door, and call the cops."