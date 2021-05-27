Kim Kardashian denies affair with Travis Barker: ‘False narrative’

Kim Kardashian is denying she was ever in a relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took fan questions on Instagram Wednesday, including one asking if she had ever hooked up with Barker. The topic has been in the news lately because Shanna Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 with a brief reunion in 2009, claimed the drummer cheated on her with Kim.

Kim Kardashian finally addresses Travis Barker affair claim. (Photo: Getty Images)

"NO!" Kim replied to the question. "False narrative!"

She went on to say, "We have been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

Kourtney and the Blink-182 musician made their romance official in February after quietly dating for a few months. Almost immediately, the former Miss USA started speaking out about the pairing, first with indirect shade and then by publicly claiming he cheated on her with Kim.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught [Travis and Kim] having an affair," she told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Barker has made it clear he was attracted to Kim. In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he wrote about getting close to Paris Hilton's hot "closet girl" in the early 2000s, before KUWTK debuted in 2007 and made her a star.

“I kept on secretly checking out Kim," during a trip to Amsterdam with Hilton and Kim, Barker wrote. He recalled telling a friend, referring to her job of organizing Hilton’s closet, "‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f**king hot."

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian in 2007. (Photo: Chris Weeks/WireImage)

When they returned to L.A., they kept in touch, he wrote.

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird,” Barker wrote. Though he insisted that he looked, but “never touched” because he was in a relationship with Moakler.

In 2015, as he promoted the book, he continued to gush about Kim, by then married to Kanye West.

“How could you not stare at Kim?" he told Us. "Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Moakler maintains her husband had an affair with Kim.

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," she told Us. His infidelity led to her signing divorce papers in 2008.

It's all gotten even messier with Barker and Moakler's two children — Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17 — accusing Moakler of being an "absent parent" after she started speaking out about Barker's new romance with Kourtney.

That led Moakler to claim Barker and Kourtney have been "driving a wedge" between her and her children on purpose. "Thanks for destroying my family. Twice," she added.

Kim took other questions during her AMA. One was about her bar exams, after it was revealed she failed her first year law exam.

The mom of four said he's finding the tests "extremely difficult" but said she's "not giving up" on following in her father Robert Kardashian's steps and becoming an attorney. She added, "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Kim, who is going through a divorce with third husband West was also asked if she pays her employees, referring to a lawsuit filed against her by seven former gardening and maintenance employees who worked at her Los Angeles-area home. The workers accused her of making late payments, not paying overtime, not giving meal time and withholding taxes without reporting them to the government.

She wrote that she "absolutely" pays her employees and has "respect" for their time and hard work. However, she continued, "Unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person." She said she paid the vendor — and it's the vendor's job to pay "their staff."

She added that she hopes they are able to resolve the situation soon.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

