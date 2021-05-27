  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kim Kardashian denies affair with Travis Barker: ‘False narrative’

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kim Kardashian is denying she was ever in a relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took fan questions on Instagram Wednesday, including one asking if she had ever hooked up with Barker. The topic has been in the news lately because Shanna Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 with a brief reunion in 2009, claimed the drummer cheated on her with Kim.

Kim Kardashian finally addresses Travis Barker affair claim. (Photo: Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian finally addresses Travis Barker affair claim. (Photo: Getty Images)

"NO!" Kim replied to the question. "False narrative!"

She went on to say, "We have been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

Kourtney and the Blink-182 musician made their romance official in February after quietly dating for a few months. Almost immediately, the former Miss USA started speaking out about the pairing, first with indirect shade and then by publicly claiming he cheated on her with Kim.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught [Travis and Kim] having an affair," she told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Barker has made it clear he was attracted to Kim. In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he wrote about getting close to Paris Hilton's hot "closet girl" in the early 2000s, before KUWTK debuted in 2007 and made her a star.

“I kept on secretly checking out Kim," during a trip to Amsterdam with Hilton and Kim, Barker wrote. He recalled telling a friend, referring to her job of organizing Hilton’s closet, "‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f**king hot." 

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 03: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Music recording artist Travis Barker (left), socialite Kim Kardashian (center left) and unidentified guests attend the LA Stars kick off event hosted by Baron Davis and Paul Pierce sponsored by FENDI at the Beverly Wilshire on August 3, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)
Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian in 2007. (Photo: Chris Weeks/WireImage)

When they returned to L.A., they kept in touch, he wrote. 

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird,” Barker wrote. Though he insisted that he looked, but “never touched” because he was in a relationship with Moakler.

In 2015, as he promoted the book, he continued to gush about Kim, by then married to Kanye West.

“How could you not stare at Kim?" he told Us. "Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Moakler maintains her husband had an affair with Kim.

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," she told Us. His infidelity led to her signing divorce papers in 2008.

It's all gotten even messier with Barker and Moakler's two children — Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17 — accusing Moakler of being an "absent parent" after she started speaking out about Barker's new romance with Kourtney. 

That led Moakler to claim Barker and Kourtney have been "driving a wedge" between her and her children on purpose. "Thanks for destroying my family. Twice," she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kim took other questions during her AMA. One was about her bar exams, after it was revealed she failed her first year law exam.

The mom of four said he's finding the tests "extremely difficult" but said she's "not giving up" on following in her father Robert Kardashian's steps and becoming an attorney. She added, "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Kim, who is going through a divorce with third husband West was also asked if she pays her employees, referring to a lawsuit filed against her by seven former gardening and maintenance employees who worked at her Los Angeles-area home. The workers accused her of making late payments, not paying overtime, not giving meal time and withholding taxes without reporting them to the government.

She wrote that she "absolutely" pays her employees and has "respect" for their time and hard work. However, she continued, "Unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person." She said she paid the vendor — and it's the vendor's job to pay "their staff."

She added that she hopes they are able to resolve the situation soon.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)
(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

    Kim Kardashian is tackling those Travis Barker rumors head on. On Instagram, Kim finally revealed the truth about whether or not she has previously hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian's latest love.

  • Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest PDA-Packed Date Night

    Get details about Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker's date night at a Calabasas restaurant. The two have been dating for several months.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claims That She's Dressing Like Travis Barker

    She is her own woman, 'mmkay??

  • Kourtney Kardashian Clapped Back at a Troll Saying She Changed Her Style for Travis Barker

    The comment came on a post of Kourtney wearing ripped jeans and a camisole.

  • Chris Pratt Praises Katherine Schwarzenegger for Pandemic Birth of Their Daughter: 'My Hero'

    Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, in August

  • Machine Gun Kelly marks 1-year anniversary of Megan Fox proclaiming her love

    Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the one-year anniversary of girlfriend Megan Fox using the "L" word.

  • Amelia Hamlin Gifts 'Birthday Cutie' Scott Disick a Harley Davidson at Party with Kardashians

    The couple has been linked since last October

  • Kim Kardashian Denies Hooking Up with Travis Barker: 'False Narrative'

    The Blink-182 drummer is currently dating Kim Kardashian's older sister, Kourtney

  • It's a Memorial Day Bose bonanza! Save up to $100 on headphones, speakers and more

    An iconic brand at unbelievable prices.

  • Lea Michele shares postpartum body positivity in bikini photos

    Lea Michele has an empowering message for new moms. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of herself trying on swimsuits less than a year after she and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son, Ever, in August. In one photo, she can be seen wearing a bikini.

  • Kim Kardashian's Team Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Former Workers

    In a statement obtained by NBC News, Kim Kardashian’s team says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not responsible for how a third-party vendor manages their business.

  • Destiny's Child Reunites! Michelle Williams Shares Audio of Her 'Group Chats' with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland

    "The only time we'll let y'all eavesdrop on our group chats!!" Michelle Williams wrote on her Instagram

  • Kelly Clarkson To Replace Ellen Degeneres on Daytime TV

    Ellen will come to an end this fall.

  • California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

    California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state's central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast. The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay was touted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes and help the state and federal government reach ambitious climate change goals through clean energy production. “California, as we all know, has a world class offshore wind resource, and it can play a major role in helping to accelerate California’s and the nation’s transition to clean energy,” National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test

    Kim Kardashian opens up about failing the baby bar exam after her first year of law school on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ which airs Thursdays on E!.

  • ‘Mental Samurai’ Host Rob Lowe on Failed Attempt to ‘Goose’ Ava’s Speed During His Test Spin

    “Mental Samurai” host Rob Lowe truly knows what it’s like for the Fox game show’s contestants competing on its second season, which premieres Tuesday. That’s because Lowe himself recently got in the hot seat to see how hard it is to answer timed questions while being spun around in the very expensive contraption the show lovingly refers to as Ava. However, he failed to get the producers to crank up the speed for him, as he wanted to find out just how much he could handle. “I love thrill rides. Ava was designed by NASA; it’s a multimillion dollar piece of equipment designed by NASA to test astronauts, people going into space,” Lowe told TheWrap. “If we turned Ava to 11, it would probably severely injure everybody. So we keep Ava down at around a three. So I get in Ava and I try to get them to goose it and, of course, they never will. It’s a blast. I have to say, every time a new contestant gets strapped in, I’m a little bit jealous.” But you know what he’s not jealous of? The timed test aspect. “Look, timed tests, we all hated them in high school. There is nothing worse than a timed test,” the “9-1-1: Lone Star” lead said. “Now do it on national television and now do it in a multimillion dollar contraption that’s putting G forces on your body. And, you know, it brings out the best and worst and funniest in people.” Check out a tease of Lowe’s test spin in Ava via the video in the tweet below. .@RobLowe decided to give Ava a run for her money. 😁 #MentalSamurai pic.twitter.com/65eLIueS5Q— Mental Samurai (@mentalsamurai) May 21, 2021 As TheWrap previously reported, the second season of “Mental Samurai” was shot in Portugal amid the pandemic in a cost-cutting move that also made for the safest production experience for Lowe, the crew and the contestants. Lowe said the change of scenery from a studio lot in Los Angeles was actually a blessing in disguise, and called it “an extraordinary achievement” on the show’s part. “Because of my ‘Lone Star’ schedule, we had to shoot ‘Mental Samurai’ in a very specific time. And it was the height of lockdowns,” Lowe said. “Portugal was, at that point, the only country that had protocols in place that were safe enough to allow productions. So we brought our contestants all the way from the United States to Portugal, and it was great. I’d never been there. It was a perfect added benefit to get to see that beautiful country. And by the way, the food there is insane. Like when I think of Portugal, I didn’t necessarily think of food — I do now. The fact that we were able to shoot that show with all the contestants and the audience and get our Ava machine over there in the height of a pandemic is kind of an extraordinary achievement.” “Mental Samurai” Season 2 premieres Tuesday at 9/8c on Fox. Read original story ‘Mental Samurai’ Host Rob Lowe on Failed Attempt to ‘Goose’ Ava’s Speed During His Test Spin At TheWrap

  • Karine Jean-Pierre is first Black woman in decades to brief press at the White House

    Jean-Pierre is the first openly gay spokeswoman and second Black woman to brief the press from the White House briefing room podium.

  • “Late Late Show's” Reggie Watts on his music, comedy, new projects

    Only on “CBS This Morning,” musician and comedian Reggie Watts from “The Late Late Show with James Corden” discusses his career, new projects and his hopes for the music industry after the pandemic.

  • Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

    Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

  • How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

    J.Lo and Ben Affleck have a solution for how they're going to make the most of their bicoastal lifestyles during their newfound romance, as she lives in Miami and he in L.A. Read on for the game plan.