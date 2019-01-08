Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Story Promoting Dolce & Gabbana After Backlash from Fans

Kim Kardashian West appeared to delete an Instagram post promoting Dolce & Gabbana after fans began slamming the star for supporting the controversial label.

Over the weekend Kardashian West, 38, posted a video on her Instagram Story showing off a gift sent from Dolce & Gabbana, which Page Six noticed she deleted a mere hour after posting, likely due to backlash.

“So I come home to these amazing huge Dolce & Gabbana boxes,” she said in the since-deleted clip. “Yes!” Kardashian West’s 5½-year-old daughter North West can be heard squealing in the background. “Yes! That’s how I felt. And inside are these sequin tuxedo…it’s like a jacket with a vest,” Kardashian West added.

One fan tweeted to Kardashian West after seeing her post, “Mad disappointed in @KimKardashian for giving Dolce & Gabbana air time on her instagram story. I refuse to support unapologetic racists that attack those who don’t agree with them. I will never get over their ignorance and hate and I need those with large platforms to do the same.”

“@KimKardashian surely you’re not happy about receiving or buying anything from @dolcegabbana are you?????” another Twitter user said.

“@KimKardashian you have a platform, you have a voice, you have impact. Use it to educate instead of endorse. Yes, this is about @dolcegabbana. #dolcegabbana,” added someone else.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce took a lot of heat for statements Dolce made about gay parenting and IVF being unnatural (to recap, Dolce told Panorama magazine, “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed”).

Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate, another reason why she probably deleted her Instagram Story promoting the brand.

Celebrities boycotted the brand, a top exec stepped down and the designers laid low, but earlier this year they returned with an apology in Vogue for statements they say they did not mean.

“I’ve done some soul-searching. I’ve talked to Stefano a lot about this. I’ve realized that my words were inappropriate, and I apologize. They are just kids,” Dolce said in the September issue of Vogue. “You don’t need labels, baby labels.” And as far as IVF goes, he says he’s changed his stance. “I think everybody chooses for themselves. I don’t know everything about IVF, but I love it when people are happy. It’s like medicine. Science has been put on the table to help people.”

Gabbana supports Dolce, adding, “When they ask if I wanted to be a parent, I say yes, of course, why not? But it’s not possible in Italy,” he says. “I had thought of going to California and having a baby, but I couldn’t bring the baby back to Italy, because you need the mother’s passport. I asked about adoption in Italy. It’s very hard for a straight couple here — imagine if you are gay!”

The designer’s relationship with the Kardashian Jenner West family has also been rocky.

Gabbana commented on a photo of Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner that caused some controversy.

“The most cheap people in the world,” the designer wrote, slamming the famous family.