Politics The Daily Beast

ABCJimmy Kimmel did not seem overly enthused about President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, calling it a “tough speech” and joking that he “probably could’ve just saved himself some time and just tweeted that the State of the Union is ‘malarkey AF.’”“The state of our union is about as strong as Kim and Kanye right now,” the late-night host added, noting that “not every lawmaker showed up to watch the speech, which is not the usual.”“One of those who opted out tonight