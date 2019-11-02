Kim Kardashian debuts her second family Halloween costume: 'West Worms'

Kim Kardashian West took Halloween very seriously with three different themed concepts. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian introduced the “West Worms” on Instagram, her second family Halloween costume of the year.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 39, uploaded photos of herself, Kanye West, and their six children, North 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months, dressed in elaborate worm costumes with antennas. Kardashian paired her silver, high-necked hooded dress with a pair of matching sunglasses and Kanye was unidentifiable in a head-to-toe costume with oversized eyes.

“West Worms,” the reality star captioned the post, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the family photo shoot set to opera music which Kardashian credited to Scottish soprano Lorna Anderson.





On Friday, Kardashian and her famous family time-traveled back to Bedrock with The Flintstones costumes. The reality star looked glamorous as Betty Rubble, wearing a blue dress with a torn-up skirt and a matching bow in her bob hairstyle. North and Saint posed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, Psalm as Bamm Bamm, and Chicago as Pebbles.

Although the shoot appeared perfect, Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes snafu, writing on Instagram, “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

For her solo costume, Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods from the 2001 film Legally Blonde, rocking multiple looks such as a tight pink dress, a sparkly bikini, and a dog much like Bruiser, Woods’s pet Chihuahua. The look was particularly fitting as Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer with plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

The pièce de résistance was a parody of Woods’s Harvard admissions video essay, with Kardashian proclaiming, “I object!”

Kardashian’s performance even caught the attention of Witherspoon, who posted a screenshot of the tribute writing, “Elle Woods forever!” on Instagram.

