Kim Kardashian Debuted A New Bob, And The Memes Just Kept Coming
"Okkkk Lord Kimquaad!"
"Ugh i’m so sorry this happened. it was def a weird one. special in its own way. gorgeous venue. but strange." The post Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert appeared first on In The Know.
Umbra co-founder Gabe Dominocielo’s last name is roughly translated from the Latin as “lord of the skies.” It’s a fitting title for the head of a satellite imagery company — but in a recent interview with TechCrunch, he joked that his last name should be “unit economics.” “My passion is unit economics.”
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
Trucks aren't known for being fuel efficient, though times are changing. Not only are pickups getting more economical, but there are also new smaller options.
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
Director says the award-winning film still resonates with teens on TikTok today as it turns 20.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.