Kim Kardashian tells David Letterman she was warned 'Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done'

In an interview for the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Kim Kardashian would not reveal to David Letterman which candidate is getting her vote. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian in staying guarded about who’s getting her vote this Election Day.

In the first episode of the new, third season of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman sat down with Kardashian to discuss everything from her harrowing 2016 Paris robbery to her work in criminal justice reform. But it was her time spent in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and for whom she’ll vote next month that Letterman was eager to push on.

“I know who I’m voting for,” Kardashian told Letterman, according to the Daily Beast.

The interview was completed several months ago, before Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination and before Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, announced his ambitions to take over the White House.

Despite her unwillingness to tell Letterman her political pick, Kardashian was willing to discuss her work with Trump to free Alice Johnson, whose life sentence Kardashian worked to commute, culminating in a photo of herself with the POTUS in the Oval Office.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done.’ And I said, 'I have to step foot in there or these people's lives don't have a chance,'” Kardashian told Letterman, saying that it was worth going against the advice of others because she was able to fulfill her goal of helping Johnson. “Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies.”

Kardashian joined President Trump in June 2019 for a White House event marking job re-entry opportunities for the formerly incarcerated. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

“But see, your good work is overwhelming,” Letterman replied. “It’s a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behavior by the president.”

While Kardashian wouldn’t recognize any “unacceptable behavior,” according to the Daily Beast article, she did continue to field questions from Letterman about her relationship with the president.

“But do you feel that what is being done on behalf of sentencing reform now via this current administration in any way allows the balance of democracy back in a corridor of viability?” Letterman asked.

“Well, I have no idea what you just said,” Kardashian replied.

“I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration,” Letterman said, to which Kardashian reportedly replied, “I understand that.” She went on to say that she’s “extremely grateful” for the administration’s work on criminal justice reform and she’s determined to “stay focused” on accomplishing her goals.

“Why don’t I feel like that? I’m not as good a person as you, maybe?” Letterman replied.

The conversation pivoted from politics at that point, continuing into an account of Kardashian’s 2016 robbery in Paris when armed men disguised as police officers stormed the room where she was staying. Dressed only in a robe and tied up by her legs and wrists, Kardashian was terrified she would be sexually assaulted, and begged for her life. With duct tape placed over her mouth and eyes, she was locked in the bathroom, as the thieves made off with millions of dollars worth of jewels. While she was left uninjured from the incident, Kardashian told Letterman she was convinced she was going to die.

"They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment," she said, according to E! News. "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this."

Kardashian also revealed that this was actually the thieves’ second attempt at robbing her. During a previous trip, they had been scared off by West’s presence. "Then they said they saw on social media that I had this huge new ring,” she shared, which apparently emboldened them to try again during the Paris trip.