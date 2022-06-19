Kim Kardashian celebrates ex Kanye West on Father's Day: 'Thank you for being the best dad to our babies'

Kim Kardashian had a sweet message for her ex Kanye West on Father's Day. The couple share four children. (Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Kim Kardashian is still honoring her ex Kanye West for his role as a parent.

On Sunday, the reality star and business mogul posted several sweet Father's Day messages in West's honor on her Instagram page.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them to way you do!" Kardashian wrote on the Instagram Story, which featured a throwback photo of West outdoors as he smiled alongside the couple's four children: North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. "Happy Father's Day Ye."

Kim Kardashian wishes ex-husband Kanye West a Happy Father's Day. (Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

In a second shot, Kardashian showed West sporting a pair of black sunglasses as he played with North, Saint and what appears to be their cousin, Reign Disick.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on Father's Day. (Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February of 2021 after seven years of marriage. While West has been outspoken about the split, Kardashian has said she's trying to take "the high road."

"I think that's just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful," Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. "No matter what goes on, you know, [Kanye's] the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always just want my kids to just see the best of the best, so I just try to — as hard as it is sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try and do whatever's best for the kids."

The reality star is currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kardashian also took a moment to honor her former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to her mother Kris Jenner until the couple split in December 2014 after 23 years of marriage. Jenner announced her transition on the cover of Vanity Fair in June 2015.

"Thank you for raising us and being the best stepdad," Kardashian wrote on the photo, which featured her sitting on a couch alongside Jenner with her sisters Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloé. "Happy Father's Day."

Kim Kardashian wishes Caitlyn Jenner a Happy Father's Day. (Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian also honored the memory of her own father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003.

"Happy Father's Day to the best daddy ever! The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself as a teenager alongside her father. "I miss you and love you with all of my soul."