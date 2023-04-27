Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears While Calling Out Kanye West’s ‘Lies’ in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Trailer

It looks like everything might not be so sunny in Calabasas for reality television’s royal family.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Kardashians,” which is set to premiere on May 25.

“The Kardashians” stars the Kar-Jenner family, headed by matriarch Kris Jenner and her five daughters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — a family with no shortage of drama.

The trailer opens up with a noticeably distressed Kim talking about her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West. In the opening scenes of the trailer, Khloe asks Kim if she’s okay, to which she replies, “No, [I’m] not okay.”

Kim goes on to talk about the finalization of her divorce from West, even addressing the infamous virtual debacle between the two since their split. “He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says, referring to public criticism West has posted about her parenting style. West has come under fire online most recently for a series of antisemitic comments.

The trailer discusses a health scare that Khloe went through, some looming drama surrounding Kourtney’s wedding and Kylie urging her sisters to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting.” From the looks of the trailer, the third season of “The Kardashians” will have no shortage of drama, tears and controversy.

The Kardashian clan originally starred in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for a whopping 20 seasons before making the move to Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and showrunner Danielle King serve as the series’ executive producers.

