    Kim Kardashian bombarded with political requests after successfully lobbying for Alice Marie Johnson

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian has succeeded in her quest to free Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense.

    After meeting with the reality star in the Oval Office last week, President Trump granted clemency to Johnson. The White House released an official statement saying that Johnson had “accepted responsibility for her past behavior.”

    “Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense. While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”

    Kardashian excitedly tweeted the news, writing, “BEST NEWS EVER,” along with a message of gratitude to both the president and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

    The reality star also revealed that she had the opportunity to personally give Johnson the news.


    Kardashian became aware of Johnson’s story last year after seeing Mic’s viral Facebook video profiling the grandmother. Johnson was convicted in 1996 for her involvement in a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring. Though Johnson had had no criminal record, she was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

    Johnson had applied for clemency three times under the Obama administration but was repeatedly denied. One week after Kardashian personally lobbied on her behalf at the White House, her request was granted.

    Immediately after announcing the news, Kardashian again went on Twitter, vowing to help others in the same way she helped Johnson. “I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition,” she wrote.

    Though she didn’t specifically announce which organizations or causes she hoped to lobby for, several Twitter users filled in the blanks. They urged Kardashian to fight both for and against certain political issues, including gun control, the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the current U.S. practice that has separated hundreds of immigrant children from their mothers, and other special-interest issues.












    Watch: The internet reactions to Kellyanne Conway calling Trump “commander of cheese” are as glorious as you’d expect:

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

     

     