Kim Kardashian wants 'the lights off' in the bedroom, but has no inhibitions at a photoshoot: 'It's so weird'

Kim Kardashian opens up about some of her bedroom preferences on an all new episode of The Kardashians. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It's hard to picture Kim Kardashian as shy, but the reality star's latest confession might surprise you.

On a new episode of The Kardashians, the Skims co-founder told Scott Disick that dating is "hard." (Season 3 of the show picks up weeks after she and Pete Davidson split.)

"For you, I can't imagine," Disick replied.

Kardashian said that first dates are "awkward" because she can't go anywhere.

"If you're indoors, you probably feel like Pretty Woman," Disick quipped.

"If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try and make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it's so quick," Kardashian admitted.

The reality star said she learned something from her nine-month relationship with Davidson.

"You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from my last situation, was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very like serious relationship so quickly," Kardashian explained in her confessional. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."

The entrepreneur told Disick that she doesn't "want to date" just one person and teased how she was set up with someone nicknamed "Fred" in New York. "It was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete," she laughed, "and he's probably like, 'Oh I know what she's up to.'"

Disick suggested Kardashian date an "older Italian businessman."

"I don't like the old thing, but I don't like the really young thing, either," Kardashian replied. She then said she was "dying" over Cher's romance with Alexander Edwards. (The 77-year-old icon reportedly broke up with her rumored fiancé, 36, last month.)

"I would just feel insecure," Kardashian shared.

"Maybe she's just secure — or has the lights off," Disick joked.

Story continues

"I pretty much have the lights off now," Kardashian stated.

The show then cut to Kardashian's confessional. "You're a lights-off kind of girl. Is that true?" a producer asked.

"Kind of," Kardashian replied. "Yeah. It's so weird. But then I can walk out of a photo shoot with, like, 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong, but it's like if you're there with me, I'm like, 'Wait don't look at me! Turn the lights off!'"

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.