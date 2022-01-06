Kim Kardashian posts bikini photo as she's on Bahamas trip with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jetted off to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is heating up.

The couple was photographed in the Bahamas this week, smiling as they disembarked from a boat. It's the first big trip for Kardashian, 41, and the 28-year-old comedian, who've been linked since October.

"Things are going well," a source tells Yahoo Entertainment of the pair's blossoming relationship. "They want to spend time together to start the year before work gets crazy. They are both really into each other."

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a bikini photo with the caption "sweet sweet fantasy baby," but for those hoping it's a glimpse from her romantic getaway, you might be disappointed. The Vanity Fair magazine positioned next to the reality star features actress Anya Taylor-Joy who was the April 2021 cover star. Kardashian might be busy, but it's highly unlikely the fashionista is that behind on reading material.

Despite living on different coasts, Davidson and Kardashian are putting in the effort to make things work. It's yet another sign the KKW Beauty mogul is moving on from estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West — and he's trying his best to do the same.

The 44-year-old rapper made headlines this week for a string of dates with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Ye's made no effort to hide his nights out with Fox, whom he even dressed in Balenciaga, a Kim Kardashian staple, but Yahoo's insider notes the reality star is unbothered by the fling.

"Kim's not paying much attention to it," the source says of West's recent dates.

According to E! News, Ye still wants to get back together with Kardashian and "has not given up" hope.

"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," an insider tells the outlet. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."

The source added, "Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with."

It doesn't appear the feeling is mutual.