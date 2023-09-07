Kim Kardashian Appeared To Pay Tribute To Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell, And People Don't Like Her Post
Kim Kardashian is facing backlash over her apparent tribute to Steve Harwell.
The former Smash Mouth singer died Monday of acute liver failure, his manager, Robert Hayes, said in a statement. He was 56.
Following the news of Steve's passing, Kim went on Instagram and shared a pic wearing a gold bikini. She captioned the photo, “All that glitters is gold,” seeming to reference lyrics from Smash Mouth's hit 1999 song "All Star."
People just thought it was a weird way to pay tribute to someone.
One person said Kim only wanted to post her thirst trap.
“Kim, there’s people that are dying - literally,” read one comment.
Another person sarcastically called it "the Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) dedication post we have been waiting for."
Others said it was kind of a nice gesture...
...But the overall majority, it seems, were not fans of the post.
It's not the first time a celebrity has faced backlash for a tribute, either.
You might remember: Demi Lovato faced criticism back in May for what they posted after Tina Turner's death.
She shared this pic in a Tina Turner shirt, along with the caption, "RIP Tina."
She said (•)RIP TINA 🖤 🥺 pic.twitter.com/J1G9Lciju2
— Tennessee Twunk (@TennesseeTwunk) May 26, 2023
@demilovato / Twitter: @TennesseeTwunk