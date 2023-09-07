Kim Kardashian Appeared To Pay Tribute To Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell, And People Don't Like Her Post

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash over her apparent tribute to Steve Harwell.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images
The former Smash Mouth singer died Monday of acute liver failure, his manager, Robert Hayes, said in a statement. He was 56.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Following the news of Steve's passing, Kim went on Instagram and shared a pic wearing a gold bikini. She captioned the photo, “All that glitters is gold,” seeming to reference lyrics from Smash Mouth's hit 1999 song "All Star."

People just thought it was a weird way to pay tribute to someone.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
One person said Kim only wanted to post her thirst trap.

Instagram: @kimkardashian
“Kim, there’s people that are dying - literally,” read one comment.

Instagram: @kimkardashian
Another person sarcastically called it "the Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) dedication post we have been waiting for."

Instagram: @kimkardashian
Others said it was kind of a nice gesture...

Instagram: @kimkardashian
...But the overall majority, it seems, were not fans of the post.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
It's not the first time a celebrity has faced backlash for a tribute, either.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
You might remember: Demi Lovato faced criticism back in May for what they posted after Tina Turner's death.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images
She shared this pic in a Tina Turner shirt, along with the caption, "RIP Tina."

@demilovato / Twitter: @TennesseeTwunk

Rapper GoldLink also faced backlash for his post about Mac Miller's death — which occurred five years ago to the day — where he spoke about the breakdown of their relationship before Mac's passing.

GoldLink seemed to imply in the post that Mac lifted inspiration for his critically acclaimed 2016 album, The Divine Feminine, from his mixtape, And After That, We Didn’t Talk. After backlash, GoldLink spoke out and said his words had been misinterpreted. "I never used the word copy. I never used the word steal," he said. "The thing is, Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

What are your thoughts on Kim's post? Tell me down below!

