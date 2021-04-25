Kim Kardashian leads celebrity tributes to designer Alber Elbaz, who died at 59: 'What a sweet soul'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Alber Elbaz depicted in Paris, France during a 2014 Lanvin fashion show. (Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, who died of COVID-19 at age 59, calling him a "sweet soul."

"Sweet @alberelbaz8," wrote the 40-year-old SKIMS founder in a Sunday Instagram post. "When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when he walked in. He was the most warm and welcoming."

According to the New York Times, Elbaz, who served as Lanvin's fashion director for 14 years, died on Saturday in Paris, France from COVID-19, only months after launching a new women's label called AZ Factory. “I asked myself, ‘If I was a woman, what would I want?’” Elbaz told the Times of his inspiration. “Something that is first comfortable. Something fun. Something that lets me eat a big piece of cake. That allowed me to do something very simple. The most simple thing I ever did. I was really scared.”

Kardashian revealed that she had been dressed by Elbaz for her first U.S. Vogue cover in 2014, on which she appeared with her now-estranged husband Kanye West. "[He] gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever," the reality star wrote. "Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever." For that event, Kardashian wore a blue-and-black Lanvin dress with a black satin belt.

Other notable names chimed in — Katie Holmes recalled that Elbaz had doted on her daughter Suri Cruz, 15. "He was so very kind to my daughter and me," she wrote on Instagram. "And full of joy. He made people feel so special. I am so grateful to have had the experiences I did have with him. May he Rest In Peace."

And Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker captioned a photo of gifts from the designer. "A tiny portion of keepsakes I have kept from @alberelbaz8," she wrote. "He always left little notes inside parcels. I have saved these and every box, container and pin he ever sent my way. And more importantly, innumerable memories. Treasures ever more so dear." Parker added, "@alberelbaz8 inspired, loved and brought joy to every occasion. Godspeed and RIP."

Actress Amy Sedaris commented on SJP's post, "I was thinking of your necklaces this morning, I remember you always wearing one of his."

And Stella McCartney shared a selfie of the pair writing of Elbaz, "He was a light like no other in the world. In fashion, his immense talent shone so bright that it tore up the conventions and wrapped a million souls in happiness when they wore his creations. I will miss you sir very, very much…" Model Amber Valletta added, "What a loss for us all."

Juliana Moore captioned a photo, "So shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Alber Elbaz, a man who’s immense talent was only surpassed by his exceptional kindness." Of the image, shot at one of his fashion shows in Paris, Moore added, "Not pictured is my sister Valerie who Alber dressed as well and who he called a bombshell and said 'that is how my dress should be worn.' I am only one of the thousands who will miss him and were so profoundly touched by his work but more importantly his very being."

Model Helena Christensen wrote in the comments section, "So sad this — you looked amazingly beautiful in all his creations." While Lanvin shared an Instagram photo of the designer with the caption, "Merci Alber."

