Kim Cattrall Blasts ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘You Are Not My Friend’

Kim Cattrall took to Instagram Saturday to vent her anger at former “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. The two had reportedly been at odds since filming the show together, with the recent demise of any prospects for a third “Sex and the City” film bringing the animosity back to the surface.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time [Sarah Jessica Parker],” Cattrall posted. In the caption, she called Parker a “hypocrite” and “cruel,” adding, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall was likely referring to the recent death of her brother Chris, which Parker discussed during the Paley Center for Media’s An Evening With the Cast of “Divorce” in New York City Thursday. “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. Parker had also left a message of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing her brother’s passing, as had Cynthia Nixon, one of Cattrall and Parker’s other “SATC” co-stars.

On Instagram, Cattrall also linked to a New York Post article from October entitled “Inside the Mean-Girls Culture That Destroyed ‘Sex and the City.'” The article describes the finger-pointing at Cattrall that occurred after it was announced that the third “SATC” film would not be made, as well as the friction between the Cattrall and Parker on-set.

