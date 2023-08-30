The Kills Announce New Album God Games

Last month, the Kills released a pair of singles titled “New York” and “LA Hex,” the latter featured the Compton Kidz Club Choir. The songs were the duo’s first new songs since 2016’s Ashes & Ice [the pair released a rarities collection at the end of 2020]. Today (Aug. 30), Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hinch that their sixth studio album is on the way. Titled God Games, worked on the album started in 2019. It was produced by Paul Epworth [Adele, Paul McCartney], who was the group’s first soundman.

Along with the announcement, the Kills shared a video for its new single, “103,” which was shot in rock/fashion photographer Steven Sebring’s 3D film studio.

More from Spin:

The Kills’ God Games is out on Oct. 27 through Domino Records.

The Kills’ God Games track listing:

New York

Going to Heaven

LA Hex

Love and Tenderness

103

My Girls My Girls

Wasterpiece

Kingdom Come

God Games

Blank

Bullet Sound

Better Days

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.