The Kills Announce New Album God Games
Last month, the Kills released a pair of singles titled “New York” and “LA Hex,” the latter featured the Compton Kidz Club Choir. The songs were the duo’s first new songs since 2016’s Ashes & Ice [the pair released a rarities collection at the end of 2020]. Today (Aug. 30), Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hinch that their sixth studio album is on the way. Titled God Games, worked on the album started in 2019. It was produced by Paul Epworth [Adele, Paul McCartney], who was the group’s first soundman.
Along with the announcement, the Kills shared a video for its new single, “103,” which was shot in rock/fashion photographer Steven Sebring’s 3D film studio.
The Kills’ God Games is out on Oct. 27 through Domino Records.
The Kills’ God Games track listing:
New York
Going to Heaven
LA Hex
Love and Tenderness
103
My Girls My Girls
Wasterpiece
Kingdom Come
God Games
Blank
Bullet Sound
Better Days
