The Killers Bring Up Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar During Ohana Set

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is known for its surprise collaborations. Last year, Vedder joined first-night headliner, Stevie Nicks, taking on Tom Petty’s vocals during “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around. This year, early in The Killers‘ headlining set, Vedder joined the band to cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.” Vedder has performed the song with Petty and the Heartbreakers in the past, and at last year’s Ohana Festival, he sang it with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs during their set. After finishing the song, The Killers singer Brandon Flowers told the crowd that they rehearsed the song with Vedder backstage prior to the performance.

Eddie Vedder joined the Killers on stage at Ohana Festival to cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pic.twitter.com/5ij70UxneD More from Spin: — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

For the band’s encore, in perhaps a bigger surprise, The Killers brought up none other than ex-Van Halen and Montrose singer/restaurateur/tequila entrepreneur Sammy Hagar. Together, Flowers and Hagar traded vocals on Van Halen’s 1986 song “Why Can’t This Be Love” off 5150.

And then the Killers brought out Sammy Hagar to cover Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love” pic.twitter.com/1h0a351ckv — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

During their 95-minute set, The Killers performed many of their hits, including “Mr. Brightside,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” “Somebody Told Me,” “Human” and All These Things That I’ve Done.”

Last month, ahead of its headlining appearances at U.K.’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, the Killers released a new single, “Your Side of Town.” As with the one-off 2022 single “boy,” it’s unknown if “Your Side of Town” is earmarked for the Killers’ next album, which will be the follow-up to 2021’s Pressure Machine. The Killers have one more date left in 2023, which is in Austin at Germania Insurance Super Stage at Circuit of the Americas.

Earlier in the day, the sets by Japanese Breakfast, Glen Hansard, Father John Misty and Haim dazzled the crowd assembled at Doheny State Park. Tomorrow night, Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings will headline and on Sunday, Foo Fighters will make its first Ohana Festival appearance to close out the weekend.

See The Killers’ Ohana Festival setlist below.

Mr. Brightside

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine. The Waiting (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover with Eddie Vedder)

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Human

Somebody Told Me

For Reasons Unknown

Your Side of Town

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

Caution (with “Rut” intro)

All These Things That I’ve Done

Encore:

Why Can’t This Be Love (Van Halen cover with Sammy Hagar)

When You Were Young

