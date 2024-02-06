Killer Mike Breaks Silence After Being Handcuffed & Escorted From 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike is breaking his silence. The 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was detained for questioning and escorted out of the Crypto.com arena Sunday night after an alleged "altercation," LAPD sources tell NBC News. On Monday, the Atlanta rapper broke his silence on the incident, telling V-103's Big Tigger Morning Talk Show that he hit a "speed bump." "Ain't nothing had happened was. I won them GRAMMYs, we slide, we partied all night. We winners, that's it," he said. "We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man." Killer Mike took home three Grammy Awards Sunday night for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Access Hollywood has reached out to the rapper for comment but has not heard back.

