'To Kill a Mockingbird' star Mary Badham reveals why Barack Obama reminded her of Gregory Peck

To Kill a Mockingbird’s status as a classic film is built on the riveting performances of Gregory Peck as lawyer Atticus Finch, and 9-year-old Mary Badham as his daughter, Scout. It has been said many times that Peck was the real Atticus, a charismatic family man who devoted much of his life to helping others. But as I watched the 1962 movie in anticipation of its return to theaters, Atticus’s calm demeanor and unpretentious eloquence reminded me of someone else: former President Barack Obama. When I brought up the comparison with Badham, who met Obama at a 2012 White House screening of To Kill a Mockingbird, she burst out laughing.

“That’s right! Absolutely,” Badham, 66, told Yahoo Entertainment. “And it’s funny because having been with the president, I had the same thought when we were together. He’s got that sense of humor. He puts people at ease as soon as he walks in the door.”

If anyone can speak to Gregory Peck’s character, it’s Badham. During filming, both Peck and Brock Peters (who played the falsely accused Tom Robinson) became father figures to Badham, helping her to feel at home as the lone girl on her first film set. And as she grew to be an adult, the two actors inspired her to keep spreading the film’s message of tolerance.

That message still holds power for audiences. To Kill a Mockingbird, released on the heels of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel, follows events in the life of 6-year-old Jean Louise “Scout” Finch (Badham) over several months in Depression-era rural Alabama. The story is told from her perspective, as the scrappy, thoughtful girl begins to wake up to the violence and bigotry of the world around her. The film’s main event is a trial, during which attorney Atticus passionately defends an African-American man (Peters) who has been accused of rape, despite blowback from his own white community. Though Tom Robinson is clearly innocent, the white jury finds him guilty and his character meets a tragic end. Nevertheless, Atticus continues to uphold the values he teaches his children: fighting discrimination whenever possible, challenging assumptions about race and class, and upholding nonviolence.

View photos Gregory Peck and Mary Badham in To Kill a Mockingbird (Everett Collection) More

Of course, much of this went over Badham’s head when she was making the movie. She remembers those five months as “play time.” But when she saw the completed film, the actress connected its depiction of racism in the 1930s to something she’d witnessed in her own Alabama hometown in the 1960s. The story involved a woman named Beddie Harris, whom Badham described as “my Calpurnia” (referring to the African-American housekeeper who looks after Atticus’s children in To Kill a Mockingbird, played in the film by Estelle Evans).

“Beddie and I had to ride on the back of the bus. You know, she would take me around,” Badham said. “And I remember one Easter, we’d gone down to get the clothes and the shoes and the hat and gloves, and all the nine yards that you had to have back then, and we got on the bus. It was packed like sardines in the back. There were plenty of open seats in the white section, but we couldn’t sit there. So we sat in the first seat beyond that.

“And this big white bus driver — when he looked in the mirror, he slams on the brakes and he comes back there and gets real ugly with Beddie. I never, ever had heard anything like that in my life. It scared me to death. And poor Beddie was just totally mortified and she had to sit back in the back, partially on the laps of two black gentleman in the back. It was just horrible.”