KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From "Most" Of "Don't Worry Darling" Along With Costar Ari'el Stachel

The Old Guard and If Beale Street Could Talk. The latest chatter around the Olivia Wilde –directed film — which hit theaters this past weekend, if you've been living under a dang rock — involves actor KiKi Layne, who you already know from films likeand

If you managed to catch the movie this weekend, you might have noticed that KiKi plays a pretty small role in the film overall.

Well, according to the actor herself, it sounds like she might've originally played a larger role in the film.

Over the weekend, KiKi shared a video on Instagram featuring her and costar Ari'el Stachel, shouting him out in the caption while claiming that both of their roles were drastically reduced in the editing process.

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," she wrote. "They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂 Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

She also included the hashtags "#GotMyCheck," "#GotMyMan," and "#EverythingHappensforaReason."

KiKi's Don't Worry Darling costar Gemma Chan voiced her support in the IG comments...

And so did Ar'iel, who left a comment in KiKi's mentions. "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright," he wrote. "I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️."

Wait a sec — are KiKi and Ar'iel dating? As of now, there's been no official confirmation, but the caption might speak for itself. Also, here’s a photo of the two of them appearing at an event last year, completely unrelated to the Don't Worry Darling press cycle. So, who knows?

Don’t Worry Darling. This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her." Ar'iel also shared an on-set photo of him and KiKi with the caption, "My favorite part of my experience in. This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her."

But wait, there's more! Another actor in the film, Asif Ali, posted a reply in Ar'iel's mentions saying that "THE TENSION WAS THICC" while shooting. Hmm.

Ar'iel also posted a TikTok of himself vibing to Snoop Dogg's "Sensual Seduction" in front of tweets about his reduced role in Don't Worry Darling. "When you end up on the cutting room floor," the caption read. "Go see Don't Worry Darling."

I mean, yeah, go see it, why not — just don't expect to see too much of KiKi or Ar'iel in it.