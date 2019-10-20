Kieran Culkin's Wife Shares First Photos of Their Newborn Daughter: 'Parents'

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton have finally given the world a first look at their newborn daughter.

On Saturday, the new mom shared photos to Instagram of her and Culkin, 37, holding 1-month-old daughter Kinsey Sioux as they goofed around in a series of black-and-white photo booth strip shots.

“Parents,” Charton wrote of the adorable photos with the Succession actor and their baby girl.

The couple revealed on Sept. 18 on Instagram that they welcomed baby Kinsey on Friday the 13th after “25 hours of laboring at home.”

“And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux (‘Zissou’) is home,” Charton wrote alongside a photo of herself snuggling the newborn baby.

“After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” Charton explained adding, “Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th.”

Charton announced the couple was expecting by posting a sonogram photo on Instagram in May, captioning it, “My favourite surprise so far. We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened.”

Last year, Culkin told U.K. outlet i News that the couple had no concrete plans to grow their family. “It just seems like a lot to take on,” he said at the time.

But in the Aug. 19 issue of PEOPLE, ahead of the Season 2 premiere of his series Succession, Culkin opened about his baby on the way.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” he admitted. “I have little moments every day. Yesterday I was going swimming, and I was thinking, ‘Man, this is going to be great to do with the baby.’ ”

Culkin married Charton in 2013, after meeting at a bar in New York seven years prior.

“I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since,” he told i News of their relationship’s beginnings.

“When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that,” he added.