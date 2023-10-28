Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon

Kiefer Sutherland has signed on to star in a new docu-series about the late John Lennon. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- 24 and Rabbit Hole actor Kiefer Sutherland, who is also a musician, will soon be heard narrating the three-part Apple TV+ documentary series, John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial.

The streaming service said in a press release that the program "features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer."

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Chapman fatally shot the Beatles icon in front of his New York City apartment building in 1980.

Lennon was 40 when he died.

Flowers and flower petals decorate the Imagine mosaic at Strawberry Fields in Central Park dedicated to the late Beatles legend John Lennon on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the Mark Chapman assassination of Lennon outside of his home in New York City in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Chapman, now 68, pleaded guilty to his murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He has been denied parole numerous times since he became eligible for it in 2000.