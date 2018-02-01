Kids accidentally shown pornographic image during school Paddington screening

An investigation into how children were shown a pornographic image during a screening of the movie Paddington at a school in Walsall is under way.

Year five children at the Croft Academy in the West Midlands were shown the film last Friday.

However, the school later contacted parents to inform them that an inappropriate image had somehow appeared on screen.

The letter read: “During Year 5’s Golden Time today, whilst watching ‘Paddington Bear’ we had a failure in our filters. An inappropriate image came up.

“The school has strict measures in place to prevent such images from appearing.”

It’s not known what the image was of, or for how long it was shown to the children, but in a statement, the school blamed the incident on ‘an issue with web content filtering software’.

“The issue has been reported to the trust, the LADO (Local Authority Designated Officer), and the service provider, in accordance with academy procedures,” said Paul Edgerton, the school’s executive principal.

“An investigation is under way and to comment any further would be inappropriate at this point.”

One parent told the Daily Mirror: “I was absolutely disgusted to hear it from my child’s mouth, to know he has been shown this.

“You do not expect to have it in a school; you try your best to prevent it at home.

“Some children take it with a pinch of salt but other kids are traumatised. We were all disgusted considering the children had to tell us.

“Parents are annoyed that we were made aware by giving a letter to the Year Five students, who can read, so it is not only wrong to see it but they have to repeat it.

“We asked a member of staff if they had even watched the film beforehand and they had not.”

