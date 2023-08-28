Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police

Business TechCrunch

Mobile commerce in Latin America is expected to continue a healthy growth streak over the next few years, and Leadsales, a Mexican startup, wants to help small and medium businesses in Latin America manage all of those potential sales via WhatsApp and social media channels. The conversational commerce company already has Meta as a business partner and has developed a customer relationship management tool that provides customizable columns and sales funnel automation. Roberto Peñacastro, Leadsales' founder and CEO, started the company in 2020 after working with co-founder David Villa Cañez at Villa Cañez’s previous startup mienvio, providing logistics SaaS for LatAm e-commerce businesses.