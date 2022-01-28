Kid Rock says he won't perform at venues with vaccine mandates on tour: 'I won't be showing up'

Kid Rock won't be playing at venues with COVID vaccine and mask mandates on his upcoming Bad Reputation tour. Addressing fans in a Facebook video, the 51-year-old singer said Thursday that he's aware of chatter among fans who don't want to go to shows at venues with vaccine mandates. He said he won't be performing at those places — or the rules won't be in place by the time his tour date rolls around. If it comes to a point where there's a vaccine mandate in place at a venue on his list, he won't perform there.