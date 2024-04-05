Kid Rock, Bud Light hater, doesn't realize he's wearing company's hat on Fox. “I didn’t know what hat I was wearing.”

Musician and conservative Kid Rock is a known Bud Light hater, but he didn’t realize he was rocking a company-branded hat during a Thursday interview on Fox News.

“I see you’re wearing a, is that a Budweiser hat? Like, wasn’t it a year ago, right, that you famously posted that video of I think you were shooting some Bud Light cans after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy,” Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham said. “So, you've lightened up on Bud Light.”

“Oh shit!” Kid Rock said, as he examined his hat and realized what he was wearing. “This is a cool hat. I don't know. Man, that's just, man, we got, we got — I didn't know what hat I was wearing.”

Last April, Kid Rock — sometimes known as Robert James Ritchie and a rapper — posted on social media a video of him shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun as he boycotted the brand for its decision to partner with Mulvaney, a social media influencer who is transgender. In December, he then said he was ending his boycott, saying “they got the message.”

He reiterated that in his Thursday interview, saying conservatives have “bigger targets” to focus on, such as Planet Fitness and Ben & Jerry's, while also saying he doesn’t want to “put any targets on people's back.”