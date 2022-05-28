The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

The saga of The Kid Laroi’s management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed.

Braun’s SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others.

Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as “significant problems” with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions.

According to a source, Laroi and his mother, Sloane Howard, recently re-approached Braun and signed a management agreement about a week ago with the assurance that Braun will be directly involved in overseeing all aspects of the artist’s career. Braun then flew to Australia to see Kid Laroi at his May 26 show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the first of seven concerts in the area — and a sell-out with 42,000 tickets sold.

The 18-year-old Laroi is signed to Columbia Records and booked by UTA. He catapulted to fame in 2020 after the release of his debut mixtape, “F*CK LOVE” and its hit single, “Without You,” which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. His follow-up single, “Stay,” with Justin Bieber (released in July 2021), reached No. 1 in the U.S. as well as his native Australia and peaked at No. 2 in the U.K.

His latest single, “Thousand Miles,” debuted in April with a 10-second TikTok featuring the lyric: “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make.” In Laroi’s TikTok, the video caption reads: “show me ur last mistake. use this sound,” before cutting to an image montage of Braun.

Turns out Braun was in on the joke, later confirmed on social media when he wrote, “For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard…don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. Make sure to check out @TheKidLaroi new upcoming single produced by our very own @ThisIsWatt,” referencing SB Projects client Andrew Watt.

Braun also posted screenshots of texts between him and Laroi asking permission before posting the TikTok.

Prior to his first go-round with SB Projects, Laroi had been on the Grade A Productions roster, the label that signed late rapper Juice WLRD, who Laroi considered a mentor.

Leber’s Rebel Management was formed in April 2021 and is home to management clients Lil Nas X and Labrinth.

