Kid Cudi Says His Love For Fashion Comes From “Style God” Pharrell

Kid Cudi recently credited Pharrell Williams’ style as the inspiration for his love of fashion.

While speaking with Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery on Sunday (Aug 27), Cudi deemed the Louis Vuitton creative head a “Style God.”

“When I was young, man — I mean like 2001, 2002 — like, Pharrell was like the style god to me,” the MOTR creative said. “It was like I was learning how to be fresh at that time, and like, he was like, the person I’d check for, most of the time. The fashion in Cleveland was not very forward, so like, I would look to guys like P or when Kanye came out.”

Cudi has always had his own sense of style as he’s switched up his appearance over the years. Whether experimenting with the color of his hair, nails or dark eye-makeup, the Entergalactic star has never shied away from being himself.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Cudi spoke of his collaboration with Calvin Klein, where he sported the apparel and underwear brand while rocking a blonde wig and dancing the moment away.

“Man, I think what makes me apparel confident is knowing that I’m truly myself at all times,” he told the outlet. “I’m 100 percent unique, me. And I know that’s what carries me into every situation. The fact that I love myself. That’s really it. That’s what gives me the most confidence in the world.”

Back in January, the “Pursuit of Happiness” rhymer also unveiled his own official MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week. Although Cudi teased his collection eight years prior, he fully put his unisex line out into the world with the goal of making people feel like “they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand.”

According to Vogue, the 38-year-old presented the fall/winter MOTR 2023 line — which stands for Members of the Rage — at a Parisian showroom. The presentation included distressed polos and puffer vests, tutu skirts, motorcycle jackets, knitwear, shaggy coats, accessories, footwear, fur caps oversized sneakers, and a boom box-inspired shoulder bag.

“I want people to feel like they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand,” Cudi told the outlet. “I want them to feel the feeling I get when I perform at Coachella. I want them to feel like superstars. I am kind of just putting my hands in the paint and just making stuff, just making what I think is cool and trying to just follow that vision. ‘Is this something I would wear, that my friends would wear?’”

Like the “Style God,” Cudi, too, expressed how the late Virgil Abloh — creator of Off-White and former creative head of Louis Vuitton Men — inspired him.

“There is no way I could have designed this collection without thinking about him every single fu**ing day,” Cudi told Vogue. “Every day, it was like, ‘What would Virgil do? What decision would he make and how would he handle his team? What type of vibe would he have in the office? Because he was the ideal designer, he was the template.”

“He was nice, personable, open and friendly with people on his team, helped other people and lifted other people up, gave them opportunities, left the door open behind him.”

