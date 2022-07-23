Kid Cudi Hit by Water Bottles at Rolling Loud Miami, Leaves Stage After Four Songs
After replacing his frenemy Kanye West as a headliner at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Kid Cudi’s July 22 headlining set was cut short after multiple water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd.
Cudi was performing the fourth song of his set, “REVOFEV,” when what appeared to be a bottle thrown from the crowd hit him square in the face.
“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after the impact. “Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not fucking playing. I’m not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.” Almost immediately, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.
Watch two different angles of the incident below:
@cakesscam Someone hit Kid Cudi in the face with a water pack, and he left #rollingloud #rollingloudmiami2022 #kidcudi #fyp #cakesscam #concerttok ♬ original sound – JonnyCakess @barstoolsports Kid Cudi wasn’t having it @Million Dollaz ♬ original sound Barstool Sports
Although West’s performance was canceled days before the festival, he showed up during Lil Durk’s set that evening, where the duo performed “Hot Shit,” the new Cardi B song on which they both feature, as well as West’s classic “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Notably, the latter song features vocals from Cudi. Watch the pair’s performance below.
A rep for Cudi did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
When West pulled out of the festival on Monday, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler issued the following statement: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”
