Kick-Ass returns with a black, female hero

Suit up and get ready for more visceral violence, because the Kick-Ass comic book series is back and ready for action with a new hero at the helm.

After 2008's eight-issue series and two big Hollywood movies, creator Mark Millar is returning to his roots to give comic book fans a treat and another chapter to his superhero saga, with Kick-Ass's tenth anniversary coming next year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the comic's creator revealed that he was preparing to kick some more ass all over again.

"When we sold Millarworld to Netflix, two properties weren't part of the deal," said Millar. "Kingsman and Kick-Ass both had unique arrangements with Matthew Vaughn and it made sense for these to continue, so in the year or so where we were preparing the sale I came up with this great idea for a whole new take on Kick-Ass.

"The entire story was all completely written in that year and it's a monthly book, launching in February for the title's 10th anniversary."

As for what this new take is, Millar will introduce another fearless female to take over where fan-favourite Hit Girl left readers last time. Our new lead will be Patience Lee, a black military hero with her own young family.

"I don't think I've ever created a better [character]," gushed Millar. "I love mum heroes. I did it in Empress and I've done it again here."

Millar had already teased "big news" for the Kick-Ass franchise, but now fans of the dorky vigilante and the likes of Hit Girl know exactly what is coming next.

Some will likely be disappointed that this isn't the prequel movie Millar had teased a few years ago, but with Kick-Ass 2 coming out in 2013, something is better than nothing.

The Millarworld is already expanding into Netflix, but will the Kick-Ass revival comic spur on hopes of another movie? Given that Kick-Ass 2 had some less-than-favourable reviews, perhaps some new material will help spark interest in another cinematic outing for the crew.

