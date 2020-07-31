Khloe Kardashian Turns Up the Summer Heat With Sizzling Bikini Photo

In the dead of summer, there's not much else to lounge around in but a bikini.

Khloe Kardashian herself recently debuted a new swimsuit on Instagram, and though the leopard print top and bottoms are notably adorable, it's hard to ignore Khloe's killer bod!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the snapshot of herself modeling the Good American bikini on Thursday, showing off her slim figure and flat stomach.

"Today was 96 [degrees]," Khloe captioned the photo. "It's hot outside @goodamerican."

In true Kardashian fashion, the comments were quickly flooded with compliments from Khloe's family members, both official and unofficial.

"What a BEAUTY," mom Kris Jenner wrote, adding heart emojis aplenty, while Kylie Jenner's BFF and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Stassie Karanikolaou added, "ARE U KIDDING ME."

In addition to La La Anthony, Adrienne Bailon and Jen Atkin, Khadijah Haqq McCray also commented, writing, "For the win."

Khloe even responded to a few comments from fans, telling many that she loved them and to stay safe!

The Good American founder also posted a number of videos to her Instagram Stories in the bikini, which appeared to be a part of a photoshoot for the clothing line. Khloe can be seen posing for a camera while none other than Beyoncé plays in the background.

She tagged celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash K Holm in another Story, writing that she loves when the two "hype me up."

Check out the sizzling photo above!