Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action Over Woman's ''Malicious'' Paternity Claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fired off a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child, E! News can exclusively reveal.

In a cease and desist letter sent by the former couple's attorney, Marty Singer, on Wednesday, May 13, Kimberly Alexander is asked to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" regarding a paternity claim that surfaced online.

Tabloid site Gossip of the City published copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics—a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services—that suggested Tristan took a paternity test in Jan. 2020. That same report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails that Kimberly purportedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.

In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan did take a paternity test, which came out negative. Kimberly then requested Tristan take a second test, which Singer says he agreed to take—only on the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test.

Singer writes in the document, "After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab."

Khloe and Tristan's attorney goes on to claim that Kimberly was "fired" by Bloom's legal firm. (In an alleged letter sent from Bloom's firm to Kimberly and published by Gossip of the City, it said they were "unable to resolve your claims" and could no longer represent her. When contacted by E! News, Bloom declined to comment.)

The cease and desist letter to Kimberly goes on to state, "It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct."

"It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results," Singer writes. "It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results."

The bombshell letter concludes in part, "We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients."

"This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter's demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

Tristan is already a parent to two children. He welcomed his son Prince Thompson, 3, with ex Jordan Craig in 2016. He and Khloe welcomed his daughter True Thompson, 2, in 2018. As fans will recall, the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 29-year-old basketball pro broke up in 2019 following a cheating scandal. Despite their highly-publicized fallout, Khloe and Tristan continue to put True first and co-parent their little girl.

E! News has reached out to Kimberly for comment on the cease and desist letter.