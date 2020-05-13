Khloe Kardashian Slams "Nasty" Pregnancy Rumor

Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to social media on Wednesday to shut down speculation that she's expecting a second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe tweeted on Wednesday. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Rumors started flying on social media after a report claimed Khloe and Tristan were expecting a second baby. Khloe's name was even trending on Twitter for most of Wednesday.

However, it sounds like that's simply not true.

Khloe and Tristan are parents to daughter True Thompson, who celebrated her second birthday last month.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have followed Khloe's journey to having another child, recently discussing Tristan as a potential sperm donor.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Khloe said. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

Khloe also told sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on the April episode, "He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor. But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

KUTWK fans have also watched Khloe's journey with Tristan over the years, from the start of their relationship to welcoming baby True, as well as his cheating scandals. In Feb. 2019, E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan had split, amid cheating rumors involving Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Since that time, the exes have focused on co-parenting their daughter, putting on a united front.

In March, a source told E! News that the basketball star had been "spending more time" with Khloe amid social distancing.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season," the source shared. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly."

"Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan," the insider added. "He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time."