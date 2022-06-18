Khloé Kardashian shuts down rumors that she's dating again following Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian confirms she isn't dating following her split from Tristan Thompson. (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Khloé Kardashian wants social media to know that she is happily single.

The Kardashians star was quick to stop an online rumor that she had moved on to dating another NBA star. The rumor began on the celebrity gossip social media account DeuxMoi, which received an original submission from a fan wondering when the Good American mogul would date a man like Pete Davidson or Travis Barker.

DuexMoi posted a photo combining the original submission with a screenshot of a text from a source that read, "I heard she was dating another NBA player…." DeuxMoi questioned the identity of said player, to which the source wrote back, "No my boss couldn’t remember his name, sorry!"

The screenshot was then reposted by the Instagram account @KardashianSocial. They captioned the repost, "Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will."

The youngest Kardashian sister saw the post and commented “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

Fans responded positively to her comment. A fan wrote back, "As you should Queen," while another added, "Khloe we love you, Tristan don't have any respect for you and True."

The June 9 and June 16 episodes of The Kardashians focused on Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, cheating on Kardashian and fathering a child with another woman. Thompson and Kardashian were trying to make their on-again, off-again relationship work at the time. The former couple share their 4-year-old daughter, True.

On the series, the heartbreaking news is revealed when Kim Kardashian calls her sisters Kylie and Kourtney. "No, I'm not f***ing lying," the SKKN mogul said over the phone. "I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

"He's asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," the mom-of-four continued. "Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."

Later, the former Revenge Body host told her soon-to-be lawyer sister that she was fine with walking away from Thompson for good. What she's not fine with are the internet trolls and their lack of empathy.

"It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it," she explained during an emotional scene on the Hulu reality show. "I tried so hard I'm fine. Is it the most f***ed up thing that this has to happen so publicly every f***ing time in my life? Yes. Is it so f***ed up that society blames me, or women? It's disgusting and, like, deplorable of these people to talk about other people like that. Like, there's no empathy, there's no compassion. There's just no sense of humanity."