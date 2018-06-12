Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap of ‘Happiest Little Love Bug’ True In the Bath

The reality star talked about motherhood with fans on Twitter.

It doesn’t get much cuter than babies at bath time!

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable snap of her little girl, True, enjoying a bath on her Instagram Story on Monday.

The beautiful close-up showed the baby dripping with water and staring straight ahead while getting cleaned up. Khloe drew two pink hearts on the post.

The 33-year-old reality star also took to Twitter to open up about motherhood and share her disbelief that little True will turn two months old on Tuesday.

And, while it’s hard for her to fathom how quickly time is going, she’s ready for her daughter to be old enough to laugh!

“I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going,” she wrote. “But at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I can’t wait for the giggles.”

However, she doesn’t want True to grow up too quickly. Responding to a fan who shared that her own daughter had just turned 10-years-old, Khloe said, “Oh my gosh I can’t even think about double digits LOL.”

She shared further updates on True and motherhood, while answering more fans on Twitter.

Describing the little girl as healthy and “the happiest little love bug,” she shared that True’s eyes are currently grey/green, but she expects they may still change color.

Khloe also offered advice to a pregnant fan, encouraging her to “enjoy every moment,” and candidly admitted that she predicts she will cry the first time True says, “mama.”

“I think I’ll cry when I hear that. I’m such a dork,” she wrote.

