Khloé Kardashian talks baby names, says she’s ‘not in a rush’ to marry Tristan Thompson

Pregnant and proud! Khloé Kardashian gave her first televised interview since announcing her pregnancy on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 33-year-old reality star stepped out in a skin-tight white dress, noting that she’s trying to keep her fashion the same throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” she noted, adding that she’s happy to finally share her pregnancy with fans. “At the beginning the first trimester’s the worst, and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable.”

The fitness-focused star doesn’t want to go overboard with the “eating for two” concept.

“I definitely will indulge in cravings, but you’re eating for one – me – and something that’s this big,” she said, holding her fingers up to show a small size. “My mom’s one of those people. She brought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts and got mad when I didn’t eat them all.”

She added that her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has happily taken part in the cravings aspect of her pregnancy.

“He’s so great just during the pregnancy. I think he makes me more excited too,” she said of her man. “He has more cravings than I do. They say that men take on sympathy cravings in pregnancy, and I swear he’s milking it for all he can. Mainly Jamaican food -- he’s Jamaican -- but it’s just an excuse, but he loves chocolate chip cookies and like bundles of them.”

Khloe added that her romance with Tristan is “a dream” and “surreal,” but noted that she’s not heading down the aisle anytime soon.

“I hope so,” she said of a future marriage, “But I’m not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before. So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are.”

Though she plans to learn her child’s gender, Khloe doesn’t know yet and is still struggling with baby names.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a ‘K’ or a ‘T,’” she said.

When DeGeneres tried to press her for details on her sister Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy, Khloe remained tight-lipped. She refused to reveal why the cosmetics queen wasn’t featured on the family’s Christmas card.

“I don’t know, you’ve got to ask Kylie. Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?” Khloe teased.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below!

