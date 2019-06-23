Khloe Kardashian looks flawless at Mohegan Sun casino before an explosive episode of 'KUWTK'

Khloé Kardashian may be dealing with a lot, but the reality star is doing it while looking good.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 34, headed to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT to make an appearance at the opening of the resort’s new nightclub, novelle.

Along with her best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Kardashian made a grand entrance as the trio strutted down the hotel hallway.

“Here we come,” Malika wrote in a tweet, along with a short video of the trio strutting down the hotel hallway set to Leikeli47’s song “Wash & Set.”

Dressed in a black top baring her rock-hard abs, Kardashian looked flawless, with a golden tan and platinum blonde hair cascading down her shoulders. Malika and Khadijah strutted alongside her, dressed in shiny, form-fitting black ensembles.

After working the carpet outside the club, Kardashian was spotted having a great time inside with the Haqq sisters, as well as fellow attendee Ciara.

The big event comes the day before an explosive episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in which rumors surface that Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of — look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” says Kardashian of Thompson in a preview for the show. Thompson was allegedly unfaithful just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True back in 2018.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.