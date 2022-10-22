Khloé Kardashian shares sweet message and rare throwback photos on sister Kim's 42nd birthday: 'You are the poster child of resilience'

Khloe Kardashian pens a heartfelt note to sister Kim on her 42nd birthday. (Photo: J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA)

Khloé Kardashian is sharing the love on her older sister Kim Kardashian ’s 42nd birthday.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share throwback photos in a carousel of her and sister Kim as children — as well as one video of the two getting into a spat during the early seasons of their former reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Kardashian may have acknowledged with the video that not every moment with her older sister was perfect, her message proved just how highly she thought of the SKIMS mogul.

“My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience,” Kardashian gushed in the post. “So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person.”

Kardashian also applauded her aspiring lawyer sibling — who recently launched the criminal justice reform podcast The System — for continuing to give to her loved ones, no matter how busy her life gets.

“Somehow every single thing you do in your life, you do to the maximum level and you won’t settle for anything less,” she wrote. “Your drive for life inspires me daily. Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end.”

She joked that she would do “absolutely ANYTHING” for the mom of four, and that she “won’t even ask questions.”

“Never forget that I’m by your side in all lifetimes,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve already worked it out with the angels.”

She concluded, “Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate).”

Story continues

Back in June, Kim penned a sweet message for Kardashian as well, calling her sister her “#1 ride or die.”

“No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way,” she shared alongside a series of photos of herself and the Revenge Body star eating pizza. “Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”