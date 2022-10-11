Khloé Kardashian reveals she had 'immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face'

Khloé Kardashian opens up about skin cancer scare as she explains recent bandage on her face. (Photo: Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian opened up about a recent health scare, revealing she underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face. The Kardashians star, 38, said she was speaking out after seeing "numerous stories" about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her left cheek.

Kardashian shared a photo of the "small bump" she noticed on her face. The reality star assumed it was a zit, but it wouldn't go away. After seven months, she decided to get it biopsied. Kardashian's dermatologist ordered a second biopsy because what they were seeing "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

Khloé Kardashian shares photo of what ended up being a tumor on her face. (Photo: Khloé Kardashian via Instagram)

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," Kardashian revealed, adding she's "grateful" doctors were "able to get everything."

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she shared, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

Kardashian, who noted she "always" wears sunscreen, shared the story with 276 million followers to "remind everyone to get checked, and frequently."

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," the mother of two continued. "Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as our annual checkups."

Kardashian said she's feeling "grateful."

"I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful," the reality star concluded.

