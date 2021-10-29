  • Oops!
Khloé Kardashian says she and True, 3, have COVID-19: 'Luckily I have been vaccinated'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, have tested positive for COVID-19. It's reality star's second bout with the virus.

Kardashian, 37, shared the news on social media on Friday as she has to cancel upcoming press appearances. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok," she wrote. "We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines." Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are rare but possible.

Variety reported on Thursday that production is underway on Hulu's new reality series about the famous family.

Kardashian was diagnosed with COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. The Good American co-founder opened up about her physical and emotional struggle with coronavirus on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She had to quarantine away from True, calling it "the hardest thing" she's "ever had to do since being a mommy." 