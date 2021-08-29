Khloé Kardashian says internet trolls are 'terrorizing me': "I get critiqued and judged for any f***ing thing'

Khloé Kardashian says internet trolls are "terrorizing" her with false stories. (Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out about online rumors, accusing her detractors of "terrorizing" her by "creating fake s***" about her private life.

The reality star took to Twitter on Saturday night to first offer up a prayer to her followers, wishing them "health, happiness love and blessings."

I pray you all are surrounded by health, happiness, love and blessings. I pray you all live a life you’re proud of 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

About an hour later, however, the 37-year-old star's mood appear to have changed, as she posted a follow-up tweet hitting out at those who "really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on."

She continued, "The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Responding to one fan, Kardashian added, "It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake s*** about me and actually tererorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s***."

Kardashian's tweets come two weeks after she told fans on Aug. 13 that she's been "taking a step back from social media a little bit," a statement she made after getting some negative responses to a shot of her showing off her naturally curly hair. Despite that statement, she has continued to be active on social media, though on Saturday she reiterated her desire to take a break because "my mental health needs it."

Same!! Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it. I love you boo https://t.co/wzrOvf8CM0 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

"This is just so unhealthy at times," she told a fan who recommended turning off her notifications. "It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it’s terrible."

Some commenters suggested that Kardashian "start dragging" her critics. "Girrrrllllllllllll I’m on the verge," she told one.

"They give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding," she responded to another fan. "I get critiqued and judged for any f***ing thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more."

The Good American co-founder thanked those who offered their support.

"If only more people actually spread kindness, positivity and compassion," she wrote. "I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else."

Good night!! I love you! ( some of you 😉) Sweet dreams and many blessings — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Kardashian, who shares daughter True with on-off ex Tristan Thompson, didn't specify what the online rumors she objected to were about. She has, however, been in the news of late thanks to a resurfaced 2019 podcast interview with Jay Shetty in which she reportedly made comments that critics have called fat-phobic.