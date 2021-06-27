Khloé Kardashian Turns 37 with Birthday Love from Her Sisters and Daughter True: 'Happy Birthday, Mommy!'

Khloe Kardashian Instagram; Jim Spellman/WireImage Khloé Kardashian, daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is feeling the birthday love!



In honor of her 37th birthday on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum received a number of loving tributes from her famous family.



"OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!" wrote sister Kim Kardashian alongside a series of throwback snaps. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you!"



"You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can't even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I'd rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!" she added.

The Good American co-founder's daughter True, 3, also didn't waste any time in celebrating the big day. In a video posted on Kardashian's Instagram account, the adorable youngster smiles while holding out a card to her mom and calling out, "Happy birthday, Mommy!"

"My baby!!!" the proud mom captioned the clip.

n her own heartfelt message, Kris Jenner called her daughter "one of the most remarkable human beings I've ever known."

"I'm so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True's cousins," she continued. "You are everyone's ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie."



"You continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny," she added.

Shortly before midnight, Kourtney Kardashian highlighted some of her favorite moments with her sister on her Instagram Story, teasing that she was "just getting started" with her celebrations.

Pal Malika Haqq also praised Kardashian, calling her "nothing shy of a blessing."

The reality star's birthday comes close to a week after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits again.

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True.



The pair, who first went public with their relationship in September 2016, have weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye. In 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, when news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

They spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)



Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty Khloe Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion (which was filmed in April and aired on Father's Day this past Sunday on E!), Kardashian addressed their reconciliation and said they were in the process of seeking a surrogate to have another child.